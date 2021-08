Every month, there’s another new moon to look forward to. This is your opportunity to simply let go; release the emotional baggage, the guilt, the stress, and anything that feels too heavy to carry. During this phase of the lunar cycle, the moon is hiding behind the cloak of night, gifting you with an energetic reset. This is when you get the opportunity to start fresh. However, not every new moon will be as powerful as the next, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the August 2021 new moon in Leo the least, then you might not feel this cosmic event as intensely.