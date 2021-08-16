Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Northwest

Northwest Raiders

2020 Record: 2-5

District: 5-3A

Head Coach: Chris Edwards

Note: Hadn’t had a losing season since 2013

Losing isn't something that northwest is used to. 2020's 2-5 record would be the Raiders' first losing season since 2013To get back to the winner's circle, they'll have to work on the little things.

“We just want to be successful man,” head coach Chris Edwards said. “I tell the guys it's not all about football all the time. We like to get our guys showing up on time like they have a job. We call them when they miss a practice. We tell them to be responsible, and if you do all those things by being responsible, the wins will come. You just have to take it day-by-day, show up, then things will take care of themselves.”

“Everybody looks motivated to play,” senior linebacker Jaedon Fontenot. “Everybody looks like they want to buy in and do what is willing to be done to go all the way. If we stay together and stay tightknit like a family like we are, we're good. We will accomplish anything we want to do.”

The Raiders preach about being together. One of the many mottos that Coach Edwards has is 'together we will'. That saying will have to come into play with quarterbacks. John Jolivette started at quarterback for the Raiders in 2020, but he'll now split time with Faizon Eaglend.Northwest hopes it can give their best players room in open space.

“It's been perfectly fine,” Eaglend said. “We're all on the same page with timing on the field. Our teammates are starting to know more of the plays. Last year, they were 50-50. I think everybody knows everything now.”

“We work on things a lot,” Jolivette said. “I'm an athlete, so if I play this position, then someone can come in and play quarterback. It helps us more instead of having that one athlete at quarterback.”

