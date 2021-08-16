Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Margarita, CA

Multi-vehicle collision blocks northbound Highway 101 near Santa Margarita

By KSBY Staff
Posted by 
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKjC8_0bShYxfa00

A traffic collision involving multiple vehicles is blocking lanes of Highway 101.

According to officials, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. and involves four vehicles.

About seven people are involved, most of them are uninjured, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

One person may need to be transported to the hospital, officials said.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 58 while crews respond to the scene.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KSBY News

KSBY News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Margarita, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Margarita, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Multi#Highway 101#Traffic Accident#State Route 58#Caltransd5#Cal Fire Slo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy