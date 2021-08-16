Multi-vehicle collision blocks northbound Highway 101 near Santa Margarita
A traffic collision involving multiple vehicles is blocking lanes of Highway 101.
According to officials, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. and involves four vehicles.
About seven people are involved, most of them are uninjured, according to CAL FIRE SLO.
One person may need to be transported to the hospital, officials said.
Northbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 58 while crews respond to the scene.
