Lepricon Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (L3P)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Ellipsis has a market cap of $236.22 million and $52.81 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges.