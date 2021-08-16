Cancel
Golden Gate Fields Results Sunday August 15th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

1st-$15,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.770, 48.980, 1:13.220, 1:38.440, 00.000, 1:44.720. Trainer: Steve Sherman. Winner: CH F, 4, by English Channel-Elated. Scratched: Slew of Fashion. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Rev Ree123253-13-hd3-½2-22-6¼B. Pena3.202.102.100.60. Odessa116512-½2-12-11-hd1-hdJ. Rodriguez2.202.101.80. Northern Rose1231665-15-1½4-23-3½I. Orozco4.4033.10. Irish Affair123625-1665-24-1½P....

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Early Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Breathlessnthesand (L), 120K. Kimura5-6-4Dale Desruisseaux. 3Social Justice (L), 120S. Civaci6-2-10Robert Gerl. 4Sir Grayvenscroft (L), 122C. Husbands4-4-8Gordon Colbourne. 5King of Gypsies (L), 124D. Moran8-6-7Paul Buttigieg. 6My Boy Christian (M), 120A. Santosx-x-xBancroft DeSouza. 7Dominant Factor (L), 120D. Fukumoto6-4-9Michael Mattine. 8Gendragon (L), 120E. Wilson5-3-2Steven Chircop. 2nd-$29,800, Claiming $10,000-$9,500,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Trinni Beauty (L), 119R. Miranda7-6-8Amzadali Jehaludi30/1. 2For Ever Ours (L), 119E. Zayas8-7-8Victor Barboza, Jr.5/1. 4Kenya Sun (L), 119M. Vasquez9-x-xVictor Barboza, Jr.12/1. 5Science (L), 124E. Jaramillo2-4-2Juan Alvarado3/1. 6Bella Sofi (L), 119H. Berrios3-3-7Luis Duco8/1. 7Future Princess (L), 119J. Morelos10-2-5Herbert Miller6/1. 8Lorettas Comitment (L), 124J. Gonzales6-11-xDonald Hunt20/1. 9G...
SportsFrankfort Times

Gillespie County Fairground Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Baby Here She Comes , 124J. Sauceda2-7-xJimmy Guerra4/1. 2Blue Moon Time (L), 124N. Villatoro3-x-xJose Lopez5/1. 4Diamond E Great , 124F. Giles2-6-9Martin Rodriguez7/2. 5Julians Toy , 124J. Olivo9-9-xFrancisco Perez, Jr.20/1. 6Miss Bogaringa (L), 124J. Martinez3-x-xAngel Sanchez3/1. 7Bella Bella Cartel , 124C. Aguilar4-5-7Mario Rodriguez8/1. 8Dashin Jesss ,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Ruidoso Downs Results Saturday August 21st, 2021

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:11.870. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-2-9-10) 4 Correct Paid $9.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-9-10) 3 Correct Paid $5.00. $1 Exacta (10-4) paid $2.90; $0.1 Superfecta (10-4-6-5) paid $15.58; $1 Trifecta (10-4-6) paid $9.70;. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair, Combined

1st_$4,900, , 3YO up F&M, 3f, cloudy. Off 1:02. Time 1:60.61. Fast. Also Ran_Pro Dream, Fiftys Delite, A Womans Move, Showmedamonhun. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $15.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-5-4) paid $5.94. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-5) paid $16.95. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$6,100, cl, 3YO, 3½f, cloudy. 1...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Gulfstream Park-8-Add

8th_$32,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, tf., clear. Off 4:16. Time 1:36.25. Firm. Scratched_Martyr of Charity, Allsystemsareago. Also Ran_Twirling Grace, Barola, Champina, Dreaming of Audrey, Calidad, Stevielynn. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4-7-4) 4 Correct Paid $992.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $76.15. Quinella (2-4) paid $21.60. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-10-5) paid $16.08. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-10) paid $36.60. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $24.10. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $14.70.
Del Mar, CAWhittier Daily News

Why Zenyatta didn’t run in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar

DEL MAR — In 2015, Beholder put on one of the most spectacular shows in the first 30 runnings of the Grade I Pacific Classic when she became only the fifth female to try the boys in the $1 million race. The brilliant mare won the race by 8¼ lengths,...
Sportsdmtc.com

Stable NotesAugust 20, 2021

SOMETHING OF A ROLE REVERSAL FOR SHIRREFFS, BAFFERT IN CLASSIC. John Shirreffs has saddled four starters in the $1 million TVG Pacific Classic, and the closest he has come to a win was the third-place finish by Midcourt, off at odds of 15-2 and beaten 5 ¾-lengths by Maximum Security, in last year’s 30th running.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

G1 TVG Pacific Classic Draws Field of 9 For Saturday’s 31st Running

(Independence Hall / Photo by Holly M. Smith) The G1, $1,000,000 TVG Pacific Classic will be presented for the 31st time Saturday as the featured attraction on an 11-race program that offers four other graded stakes and nearly $2.5 million in purse money. The “Classic” will be run at its usual mile and one quarter and has drawn a highly contentious field of nine older horses.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Results Friday August 20th, 2021

1st-$68,750, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.150, 49.800, 1:14.270, 00.000, 00.000, 1:38.490. Trainer: Michael Dini. Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Treasure Beach (GB)-Tricky Chickie. Scratched: Big Lee's Legacy. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Rob the Treasure123733-½3-hd3-hd2-hd1-½P. Lopez0.80. Tale Lights123111-½1-11-11-12-½M. Sanchez5.30. Ageless...
Sportsthelines.com

2021 TVG Pacific Stakes Odds: A Race With Good Win Bet Value

Whose turn is it? The top-three finishers from the San Diego Handicap last month – Express Train, Tripoli and Royal Ship – headline a TVG Pacific Stakes odds in a strong nine-horse field at the same Del Mar track in California. Post time for the 31st running of the Grade...
SportsPost-Star

Saratoga Race Course Entries — Aug. 21

6 1/2 furlongs, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $100,000. 1 Napa Valley;John R. Velazquez;Todd A. Pletcher;3-1 2 Fan the Fire;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;6-1 5 Judge Davis;Jose L. Ortiz;Claude R. McGaughey;12-1 6 Triple Elvis;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Chad C. Brown;5-2 7 Bourbon Heist;Javier Castellano;Ian R. Wilkes;8-1 8 Raymond;Ricardo Santana;Steven M. Asmussen;3-1 2ND...
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Del Mar Horse Racing Picks for Friday 8/20/21

Starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, we have eight races at Del Mar. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Assiniboia Downs

1st_$9,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$9,400, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$16,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$9,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 7f. 5th_$9,400, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 7f. Delta Reward124Candy Con124. Ten's Legacy124Tally124. Gavin124Factored In124. Witts Hurricane124. 6th_$13,400, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 7f. In...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Albuquerque Entries, Friday

1st_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. 2nd_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. 3rd_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. 4th_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. 5th_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. 6th_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. 7th_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. Storm Sign124Dale Yeah124. El Ville Y Su Corona124Flume Chicks124. Eb Hardwood124Cowboy Zulu124. Rally Up the Alley124Dj Heartbreaker124. 8th_$31,700, alc, 3YO up F&M...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Belterra Park

1st_$9,300, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$9,300, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$12,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. Holy Cookie124Azilook124. Check Six124I Likem124. Europa119Tempestuous Amy124. No Interest119. 5th_$25,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 6f. Just Zoey124Sheza Pop Star122.
Saratoga Springs, NYTimes Union

Life Is Good set to make his return at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Elliott Walden, the President and CEO of WinStar Farm, has been fortunate to be a part of some pretty good horses. He trained Victory Gallop, who spoiled the 1998 Triple Crown attempt of Real Quiet with a win in the Belmont and was the Eclipse Award winner for champion older horse in 1999. And WinStar was part of the ownership group of Justify, the 2018 Triple Crown winner.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Prairie Meadows

1st_$13,000, opt cl, 3YO up, , clear. Off 6:01. Time 4:59.01. Fast. Also Ran_Faster Than Hasta, The Designer. Exacta (4-2) paid $35.40. Quinella (2-4) paid $14.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-3) paid $17.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

