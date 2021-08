The Dodgers will welcome the New York Mets to the ravine this week for a four-game series and the last time the teams will face off in the regular season. The Mets are in the middle of a grueling 14-day schedule where they play either the Dodgers or the Giants in 13 of those days. In their own division, the Mets were within half a game of first in the NL East prior to last week's series with the Dodgers.