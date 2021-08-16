Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges (VDL)
Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $118,705.08 and $103.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.www.modernreaders.com
