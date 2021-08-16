Golden Gate Fields Results Sunday August 15th, 2021

(Got Stormy / Coady Photography) Got Stormy, fresh off her second triumph in three years in Saratoga’s Grade 1 Fourstardave against males, is returning to Kentucky Downs for her next start on Sept. 11. But in a twist, Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse doesn’t plan to run the 6-year-old mare in The Mint Ladies Sprint that she won last year but back against the boys in the $1 million FanDuel Turf Sprint.