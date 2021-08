We are 100% open at all our hotels and while there are still some closed hotels, they are now the exception, not the rule. We follow CDC guidelines regarding mask regulations as well as brand guidelines that were put in place back in March of 2020, and guests seem to have adapted nicely. Masks have been optional for those fully vaccinated since June 15, 2021, in California and many other destinations. Most of our staff continue to wear masks if guest-facing. We have not reopened our buffet breakfast service and continue to sanitize operations per our sanitization protocols put in place in March 2020. Those protocols protect guests and team members alike and we are getting no pushback on these protocols.