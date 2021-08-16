Davinci Coin (DAC) Achieves Market Cap of $20.10 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 48.7% against the dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $27.18 million and $12.85 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.