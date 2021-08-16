The future of device service: No longer a cost center

The MEDICA start-up COMPETITION, the Healthcare Innovation World Cup, the MEDICA START-UP PARK and more than 100 start-ups with pitches in the MEDICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE FORUM demonstrate that the world’s leading medical trade fair MEDICA in Düsseldorf, Germany, has also established itself as the international platform for start-ups. Currently, preparations for staging this year’s MEDICA as a hybrid event are in a crucial phase (the event will be held from November 15 – 18, 2021) and the in-person event at the Düsseldorf exhibition halls will be combined with many digital programs that can be accessed from anywhere via the MEDICA.de industry portal with a ticket. Due to the pandemic, MEDICA was held as a purely virtual event in 2020 and reached decision makers from 169 nations and from all sectors of the healthcare industry (a total of 45,000 unique users).