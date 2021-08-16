The future of device service: No longer a cost center

Healthcare is an industry that has undergone massive transformation in recent times. The combination of COVID-19 and advancement of digital technologies is the primary reason behind the change. Specifically, the pandemic forced us to follow social distancing norms, drastically limiting in-person patient visits and causing a migration to telemedicine. Much of this change can be attributed to accelerated adoption of technologies like cloud, IoT, AI, and 5G. Services are now available on-demand and from any device, enabling medical care to reach remote locations quickly. Digital healthcare also relieved the stress on healthcare systems during these challenging times, when there was an acute shortage of resources like healthcare workers, hospital beds, and medical equipment, helping save multiple nations from a potential healthcare delivery crisis.
