Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The future of device service: No longer a cost center

DOT med
 6 days ago

When backed by digital technologies, data analytics and deep expertise, service becomes a driver of productivity, clinical performance and financial results. In contemplating service for medical equipment, healthcare providers typically ask: How will we maintain it? If it breaks, who will fix it? What will it cost?. Servicing GE/Siemens Nuclear...

www.dotmed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Devices#Ge#Imaging Technology#Medical Imaging#Software#Digital Technologies#Ge#Siemens Nuclear Medicine#Oem#Numed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Public Healthhealthcaredive.com

Many insurers are no longer waiving cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment

Health experts warn patients may soon see big bills related to treatment for COVID-19, according to a new report from researchers at the Kaiser Family Foundation. Of the two largest insurers in each state, including D.C., 72% are no longer waiving cost sharing for patients who are treated for the disease. The report comes as hospitals are reporting surges of COVID-19 patients due to the highly transmissible delta variant.
channele2e.com

The Modern Security Operations Center: Eight Service Requirements

Every organization regardless of size, budget or area of focus should have some form of a security operation center (SOC). When I use the term “Security Operations Center”, many people imagine a dedicated team with expensive tools and a room full of monitors. That image can be a SOC, but it is not always the case. A SOC can just be one person or multiple groups of people spread across the globe. A SOC can be outsourced to a service provider, be made of internal resources or something in between. In short, a SOC is having a dedicated person or team focused on cyber security services for an organization, which means a SOC is obtainable by all organizations.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Neuron7 employs open source AI tools for field service across devices

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Neuron7.ai emerged from stealth this week to reveal its platform that combines various open source AI technologies to automate field service across many types of devices. The product’s promise earned the company $4.2 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners and Battery Ventures.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Low-cost device engineered for 1 hour Covid variant test

Harvard and MIT researchers have teamed up to prototype a self-contained saliva-based diagnostic Covid test that can distinguish between variants in an hour and is “just as accurate as the PCR tests now used”, according to MIT. Harvard and MIT researchers have teamed up to prototype a self-contained saliva-based diagnostic...
fox26houston.com

Repairing electronic devices can save the cost of replacing them

HOUSTON - Have a cell phone with a cracked screen? Or a laptop that takes forever to do anything?. Now that students are heading back to school, you may be getting ready to buy new laptops, tablets, or smartphones. But shortages are making them expensive, and you may not need to spend that much money. Repairs and tune-ups can be a fraction of the cost.
DOT med

ChristianaCare chooses Premier Inc. to advance supply chain innovation and operational excellence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (August 16, 2021) — ChristianaCare, one of the nation’s most dynamic healthcare providers headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, has selected Premier Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PINC) industry-leading supply chain solutions, to drive technology-enabled operational efficiencies, quality improvement and revenue enhancement opportunities across the system. As a new member of Premier, ChristianaCare...
thedallasnews.net

Prime Factor Expected To Drive Growth Of Device As Service Market Is Rapid Adoption Of Subscription-based Services Model

The research report presents a market assessment of the device as a service market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to...
Health ServicesDOT med

Medica remains the international platform for health start-ups especially during the pandemic

The MEDICA start-up COMPETITION, the Healthcare Innovation World Cup, the MEDICA START-UP PARK and more than 100 start-ups with pitches in the MEDICA CONNECTED HEALTHCARE FORUM demonstrate that the world’s leading medical trade fair MEDICA in Düsseldorf, Germany, has also established itself as the international platform for start-ups. Currently, preparations for staging this year’s MEDICA as a hybrid event are in a crucial phase (the event will be held from November 15 – 18, 2021) and the in-person event at the Düsseldorf exhibition halls will be combined with many digital programs that can be accessed from anywhere via the MEDICA.de industry portal with a ticket. Due to the pandemic, MEDICA was held as a purely virtual event in 2020 and reached decision makers from 169 nations and from all sectors of the healthcare industry (a total of 45,000 unique users).
Health ServicesPosted by
The Press

Frost & Sullivan Evaluates Future Growth Possibilities for Hospital at Home Care Delivery Model

Experts discuss how hospital at home can be one of the most significant growth opportunities in healthcare delivery and its possible impact for different stakeholders. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- After more than a decade as a niche offering, hospital-level care at home—some of it offered digitally—is rising, boosted by hospitals seeking to relieve overcrowding during the pandemic, changing patient preference, and insurers interested in lowering healthcare costs. Implementation roadblocks, including patient selection, care management and discharge for home care, will present new challenges and opportunities for a diverse hospital at home (HaH) player ecosystem.
Posted by
The Associated Press

ProUnitas Partners With Thoughtworks to Extend Innovative Software and Service Platform to Mobile Devices

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2021-- ProUnitas is pleased to announce the expansion of PurpleSENSE, a web-based platform that integrates school-based systems with resources designed to help students thrive. The Houston-based non-profit has partnered with Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy, to provide schools with the mobile capabilities needed to ensure students are more rapidly matched and provided with the village of resources recommended by school support teams. The expansion to mobile is made possible through significant private investment, including a one-time transformational gift of $440,000 from the Kinder Foundation.
DOT med

Fujifilm combines mammography system with ScreenPoint Medical's reading software

ScreenPoint Medical’s Transpara solution is now accessible on Fujifilm’s ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system with digital breast tomosynthesis to enhance reading accuracy for radiologists. Powered by Fusion AI for 2D and 3D mammography, Transpara is expected to help ASPIRE Cristalle users to identify lesions earlier, and in the long-term, reduce breast...
DOT med

InterMed acquires Modern Biomedical & Imaging

The InterMed Group, an independent service organization, has acquired Modern Biomedical & Imaging, which offers hospitals asset and healthcare technology management services. Modern Biomedical's background in on-site maintenance for clinical and diagnostic equipment is expected to help bolster the biomedical and diagnostic imaging services offered by InterMed. “With the Modern...
Healthhealthcareittoday.com

Unite Us Acquires Analytics Leader Carrot Health to Become the Only Nationwide Solution to Truly Integrate Health and Social Care

The combination of predictive analytics powerhouse Carrot Health and Unite Us’ end-to-end social determinants of health products will further deepen community-based partnerships and accelerate health improvements nationwide. Unite Us, the nation’s leading technology company connecting health and social care services, has announced the acquisition of Carrot Health, the nation’s premier...
Medical & Biotechmobihealthnews.com

Clinical pathology startup Techcyte lands $21M for company growth and more digital health fundings

Techcyte raised $21 million in funding for its digital clinical pathology platform. Zoetis, an animal healthcare company and drugmaker, and ARUP Laboratories participated in this round of funding, plus investors from previous rounds. “Our relationship with Zoetis has been incredible as we’ve revolutionized diagnostics for veterinary clinics,” Ben Cahoon, CEO...
Healthsecurityboulevard.com

Cybersecurity priorities in healthcare

Healthcare is an industry that has undergone massive transformation in recent times. The combination of COVID-19 and advancement of digital technologies is the primary reason behind the change. Specifically, the pandemic forced us to follow social distancing norms, drastically limiting in-person patient visits and causing a migration to telemedicine. Much of this change can be attributed to accelerated adoption of technologies like cloud, IoT, AI, and 5G. Services are now available on-demand and from any device, enabling medical care to reach remote locations quickly. Digital healthcare also relieved the stress on healthcare systems during these challenging times, when there was an acute shortage of resources like healthcare workers, hospital beds, and medical equipment, helping save multiple nations from a potential healthcare delivery crisis.
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Semafone Integrates with Epic to Secure Healthcare Payments

– Today Semafone, a provider of data security solutions for call and contact centers, has announced an integration with EHR provider Epic to protect payment data and enhance the patient experience. – Semafone’s Cardprotect Voice+ solution empowers customer-facing personnel in the healthcare industry to take secure, compliant payments over the...
Softwarehealthcareittoday.com

Sentara Healthcare: Reducing Epic EHR Operating Costs by Virtualizing with VMware

When I look back at the history of EHR software, it’s amazing to see how far we’ve come. Especially when it comes to how an EHR is hosted. When I first started writing about the EHR industry, a large portion of the industry was client server based software that was hosted at the healthcare organization’s data center. Cloud based EHR were just getting started. Now, every EHR vendor is pushing a cloud based approach to their EHR.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Sentara Healthcare Taps Sensyne to Deploy Clinical Algorithms for CKD & CHF

– Sentara Healthcare, a health system in NC and VA, just partnered with Sensyne Health to drive clinical research with ethical AI. – As part of a collaboration agreement, Sentara also becomes the first of several U.S. health systems that will partner with Sensyne to implement new clinical algorithms to support patients with CKD and CHF. The agreement will enable the ethical application of clinical AI research by Sensyne through analyzing Sentara’s patient dataset to improve patient care and accelerate medical research.
Electronicstheiotintegrator.com

Small-scale Medical Devices Use IoT to Improve Accuracy

Image credit: Unnati Chauhan (Rutgers device) Hospitals are beginning to introduce more IoT technologies and robotic devices into their daily operations. Robots are used for cleaning and sanitizing instruments and patient rooms, administering medication, and remote patient monitoring. More recently, IoT-based medical devices are helping healthcare workers with injections. One...
SoftwareLumia UK

‘Be the change’ for HIMSS21 Digital and beyond

With a theme of “be the change,” HIMSS21 had something for everyone, whether participants attended in person or online. We’re always happy to connect with the HIMSS community and merge our respective missions of “empowering every person and organization on the planet to achieve more” with “reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology.” What an extraordinary partnership with Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society members around the world to reimagine health!

Comments / 0

Community Policy