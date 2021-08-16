PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $149.07 million and $23.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.