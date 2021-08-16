Cancel
PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $345,140.89 and $3,222.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

