El Paso, TX

Wall of vacant building collapses in central El Paso after heavy rain

 6 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- The wall of an abandoned building collapsed in central El Paso on Sunday afternoon, believed to be the result of heavy rains that had been pouring for several days throughout the Borderland.

Authorities said no injuries were reported from the wall collapse of the vacant adobe garage.

Rubble and debris blocked the pathway to the garage, resulting in first-responders taping off the area for the time being.

Investigators were looking into what caused the building to partially collapse, but fire and police officials at the scene signaled that it was likely weather-related.

It was the second known wall collapse to occur in central El Paso due to storms, although the first one had deadly results; it happened Thursday night when a living room wall inside a home fell on a 65-year-old grandmother and her 2-year-old granddaughter - both of whom later died at hospitals.

