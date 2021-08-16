Cancel
Killeen, TX

Central Texas hairstylists host 2nd annual back to school Braid-a-Thon

School starts Monday for Killeen Independent School District. Stylists from across Bell County collaborated to help parents save some time in the morning.


Sunday was the second annual Back to school Braid-a-thon. It was held at the Harker Heights Event center. No appointment was needed, all parents had to do was bring their kid in with freshly washed hair. Monai Beauty Company owner Sharon Johnson said putting on this event is a way to give back to the community.

"There is a lot of people who come and visit my store and help support my business. They are the reason my business is a success, so it is very important to give back,” said Johnson.


There was a barber on hand giving out free haircuts. 125 students were serviced. There was also a school supply giveaway.

#Central Texas#Back To School#Stylists#Thon#Braid#The Harker Heights Event#Monai Beauty Company
