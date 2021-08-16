Cancel
Find the Patterns of a Dataset by Visualizing Frequency Distribution

Cover picture for the article“Visualization gives you answers to questions you didn’t know you had.” — Ben Schneiderman. Data science is defined as the art of interpreting data and getting useful information out of it. At the same time, Data visualization involves the representation of data. Though they are from completely different entities, the context is same. Data Science is not a single process, method, or workflow. We can bound in a way that data visualization is the subset of Data Science.

#Data Visualization#Data Science#Frequency Distribution
