How to Land Your First Data Science Freelance Gig

6 simple steps anyone can follow. In today’s world, with all the uncertainties of the pandemic and how it changed the way we perceive the world, most precisely how we used to think of the work culture, freelancing has become more appealing than ever before. Many people have realized that they don't need to go to an office or work in a company to make a living; in fact, most of us realized that freelancing is a much appealing option for various reasons.