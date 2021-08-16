Dixie Fire grows another 15,000 acres | Evacuations, road closures, updates

Overall containment remains unchanged Sunday evening on the second largest wildfire in California history.

As of 7 p.m. on Aug. 15, the fire has burned 570,211 acres and is still just 31% contained, according to the latest figures from Cal Fire.

The danger of new fires erupting across the west because of unstable weather conditions added to the burden already faced by overstretched crews battling blazes across the region.

Heavy smoke in the west zone of the fire kept activity moderate throughout most of Sunday, according to Cal fire, and crews could potentially make progress on containment lines and firing operations.

In the east zone of the fire, crews are trying to suppress a spot fire at Antelope Valley as they continue to make progress at Dyer Mountain, where thunderstorms are predicted.

According to Operation Sections Chief Kyle Jacobson, the fire has been progressing in a southeasterly direction.

One person, identified as Ronald Avila of Greenville, is currently unaccounted for in the fire, according to Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns. However, Johns said Avila might have relocated out of the county nearly four years ago. Anyone who knows Avila is asked to call the sheriff's office to report his safety.

At this time, more 1,173 structures have been destroyed in the fire along with 80 that have been damaged.

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov .

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Lassen High School 1110 Main St., Susanville, CA

Holy Family Catholic Church 108 Taylor Ave. Portola, CA

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

201 Mill Creek Rd. Quincy (small animals)

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire , 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

