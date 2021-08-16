Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sam Ehlinger shines late in preseason debut as Colts beat Panthers

KXAN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie and former Texas Longhorn Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro’s 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game Sunday.

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Tarik Black
Person
Caraun Reid
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Indianapolis Colts#The Carolina Panthers#Westlake#Westlake Nation#Fox#Colts#Eberflus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Colts QB Sam Ehlinger completes first NFL pass to high school teammate

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his NFL debut with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Colts hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium for their first preseason game. All eyes were on quarterbacks Ehlinger and Jacob Eason, and understandably so. The two young signal-callers are engaged in an intense position battle to become the primary backup to starter Carson Wentz.
NFLSouth Bend Tribune

Doyel: Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger? Colts have a quarterback competition, not a dilemma

INDIANAPOLIS – The two guys are just so different. Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, I’m talking about. The two Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks competing for the starting job until Carson Wentz returns from foot surgery. Eason looks special when the play unfolds as it should, dropping back and standing in the pocket and delivering lasers to open receivers. Ehlinger tends to look special when everything isn’t perfect, gently fitting the ball into a small space or just putting it under his arm and running for yardage.
NFLBoston Globe

Colts’ backup quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger effective in absence of Carson Wentz

Jacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro’s 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game Sunday.
NFLESPN

Indianapolis Colts' Sam Ehlinger now splitting QB reps with Jacob Eason

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts rookie Sam Ehlinger has closed the gap against Jacob Eason to be the team's starting quarterback if Carson Wentz is not ready for the start of the regular season. Ehlinger, who was selected in the sixth round of this year's draft, split first-team practice snaps...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Sam Ehlinger: No starting reps for now

Even though Ehlinger continues to make a strong impression, he isn't set to get any starting reps at this point in training camp, 107.5 FM ESPN Indianapolis reports. "Fair question, because (Ehlinger's) looked good. But, right now, our plan is to put Jacob [Eason] in the driver's seat," said head coach Frank Reich.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger Has Been 'Very impressive' Frank Reich Says

Could it be that the starting quarterback in place of an injured Carson Wentz is actually rookie Sam Ehlinger and not second-year pro Jacob Eason?. Not right now, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said, though the former Texas Longhorns legend is turning heads and garnering a ton of attention in training camp to date, thanks to his grasp of the playbook and how smart he is from a football IQ standpoint.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Big second half

Ehlinger completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 155 yards and an interception, also adding 30 rushing yards on eight attempts in Sunday's 21-18 preseason win over the Panthers. Jacob Eason was given the start Sunday (15-for-21 passing for 183 yards) despite both young signal-callers sharing first-team reps during training camp. Ehlinger was more erratic at times, but he also produced more per attempt while adding some mobility. Coach Frank Reich already stated that their roles would be reversed for Saturday's preseason tilt against the Vikings. Carson Wentz's (foot) timetable is so vague that one of these youngsters -- or an outside party -- could wind up starting for the first few weeks of the regular season.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts rookie QB Sam Ehlinger gets first-team reps

Despite Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich saying it wasn’t in the plans, rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger saw reps with the first-team offense for the first time during training camp on Tuesday. Ehlinger has shown plenty of poise stepping into the backup role behind Jacob Eason who, up until this...
NFLon3.com

Sam Ehlinger receives support from Colts following passing of his brother

Just four days after being drafted, Sam Ehlinger received a text from a friend that would change his life. “Call Me ASAP,” the message read, according to Indianapolis Star insider Joel A. Erickson. It was his first day with the Indianapolis Colts, but Ehlinger dropped everything. He immediately called the...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Could Sam Ehlinger be the Colts Week 1 starting quarterback?

The Indianapolis Colts’ aspirations for the 2021 season took a serious hit when Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury during an early camp practice. A 5-12 week recovery timetable after surgery means he could be ready for Week 1, but it’s not necessarily likely. However, the Colts don’t seem to feel pressured to make a move to trade for someone who has experience.
NFLallfans.co

Longhorns Ehlinger Named Colts Starter For Second Preseason Game

Former Texas Longhorns star quarterback Sam Ehlinger has made waves early in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts. At the beginning of training camp, oft-injured starter Carson Wentz went down with a foot injury that will likely keep him out for up to 12 weeks, which paved the way for Ehlinger and former Washington Huskie Jacob Eason to compete for the starting role in his absence.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

5 Things To Watch: Colts' Second Preseason Game Vs. Minnesota Vikings

After Jacob Eason started and played the first half in the Colts' preseason opener, Sam Ehlinger will tag in to start with the plan for him to play the first half of the Colts' second preseason game. No moment has seemed too big for Ehlinger over the last few weeks....
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Frank Reich Confirms Plan For Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger vs. Panthers; Doug Pederson Shows Up For Special Philly Reunion

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Veteran Panthers offensive tackle Cameron Erving told Panthers.com’s Darin Gantt on Thursday that his team "didn't match (the Colts') energy today overall," after the day's. That was apparent in the Colts popping highlight-reel plays all over the field and winning the physical battle on Thursday, as linebacker Bobby Okereke said.
NFL247Sports

Frank Reich reveals preseason plan for Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz injured his foot at the start of training camp, potentially opening the door for either Jacob Eason or rookie Sam Ehlinger to open the season as the starter. The Colts drafted Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. This...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Sam Ehlinger tosses touchdown at Colts training camp, continues to impress

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is continuing to turn heads at the Indianapolis Colts training camp. The former Longhorn was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft and was widely viewed as a developmental quarterback at the professional level. He entered training camp in Indianapolis with hopes of competing for the backup job to Carson Wentz.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts News: Eason, Ehlinger give solid performances in Colts debuts

INDIANAPOLIS – Winning football. In their first ever action against another NFL team, Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger gave the Colts something they are hoping for until Carson Wentz returns. INDIANAPOLIS – Nothing like final-minute heroics to welcome fans back to Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts beat the Panthers on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy