August may be the purr-fect time to adopt a shelter cat

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- If you’re considering adding a cat to your family, August is the purr-fect time. The Coulee Region Humane Society is waiving adoption fees through the rest of the month for all cats, one year of age and older. The shelter’s cat population is incredibly high. About 100 cats in for foster care and dozens of others are staying at the shelter. “There are so many cats to choose from and they range from every age. We have so many colors, you know long hair and short hair, and ages are all over the place,” says Executive Director Heather Drievold.