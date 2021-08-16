Seniors Personalize Parking Places with Paint and Panache at Marian Catholic

Chicago Heights, IL-(ENEWSPF)- It’s a tradition that’s several years old now: seniors at Marian Catholic High School have the opportunity to personalize their parking places. This year, however, marks the great return from the pandemic spell that left students at home and hybrid, continuing their education near and far. And seniors, a very special group of people, prepared in a big way this weekend to return to school as a class, in person, by keeping this tradition alive. Students took advantage of the opportunity to paint their parking places with flair and panache, creating colorful and unique markings in the student lot.