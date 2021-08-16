Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, low humidity Monday
Plenty of sun, low humidity Monday. Highs in the low 80s. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago's news app . Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.Monday : Great day. High: 81, Low: 63 Tuesday : Mild day. High: 86, Low: 66 Wednesday : Mostly sunny, isolated rain. High: 86, Low: 68 Thursday : Warm, a few storms. High: 88, Low: 71 Friday : Humid, PM storms. High: 90, Low: 72 Saturday Morning rain. High: 82, Low: 62 Sunday : Low humidity. High: 83, Low: 64
