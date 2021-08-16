Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, low humidity Monday

Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m293r_0bShVl4d00

Plenty of sun, low humidity Monday. Highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago's news app .

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Monday : Great day. High: 81, Low: 63

Tuesday : Mild day. High: 86, Low: 66

Wednesday : Mostly sunny, isolated rain. High: 86, Low: 68

Thursday : Warm, a few storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Friday : Humid, PM storms. High: 90, Low: 72

Saturday Morning rain. High: 82, Low: 62

Sunday : Low humidity. High: 83, Low: 64

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.

Comments / 0

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Weather Info#Chicago Area#Humid#Abc7 Chicago#Abc7 Newscasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy