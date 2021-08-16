Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Independent

Harry Kane continues fitness work after missing Tottenham’s win over Man City

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLYrF_0bShVjJB00
Harry Kane will continue to work on his fitness after missing Tottenham’s win over Manchester City (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) (PA Wire)

Harry Kane will continue to build his fitness up after Tottenham began their season without him in style by beating Manchester City.

Kane was absent as Son Heung-min’s second-half goal sealed a 1-0 win against the defending champions, who want to sign the England captain this summer.

He also wants to join them and was not selected on Sunday following his late return from his holiday which was seen as an act of defiance in his bid to leave the club this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwToM_0bShVjJB00
Nuno Espirito Santo is not in any rush to bring Harry Kane back (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

The 28-year-old only had two training sessions with the squad as a result of a period of self-isolation and trained separately on Sunday morning.

He will continue to work on his fitness ahead of the trip to Wolves next Sunday, but it remains to be seen whether he will be involved again.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: “Harry, like (new signings) Bryan (Gil), Cristian Romero, they joined us later.

“For Cristian and Bryan it was very important to be here today. To feel the atmosphere and be in the stadium and be in the hotel, attending the meeting, but knowing they don’t have too many sessions with us.

“Harry worked this morning, he is preparing himself and when he is ready he will join the group and help the team.”

City may well up the ante in their pursuit of Kane now their trip to north London – a clear obstacle in any possible deal – is out of the way.

They have yet to get anywhere near the £150million figure that will be needed to even get Spurs to the negotiating table while the looming transfer deadline is another issue in the saga.

Pep Guardiola who has publicly declared his interest in Kane, was quizzed on whether he needed a striker after the loss at Spurs where his side missed several chances but remained guarded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GfsBL_0bShVjJB00
Pep Guardiola was a frustrated spectator as Manchester City lost at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“We are the same people as last season, Sergio (Aguero) has gone unfortunately but we only had him for seven games,” he said.

“We are the same people. We won the Premier League and we made very good things. It is a tough rival, we did everything to win.

“It is the same people as last season and we scored loads of goals. It has happened, we were there, we arrived many times and today we could not score and it is the same mystery. We are good enough to score a goal.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Fitness#Manchester City#England#Soccer#Spurs#The Premier League
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Insight on Harry Kane Contract Talks with Tottenham Amid Man City Interest

It was reported recently that Kane was considering signing a new contract at Spurs to commit his future to the club. This news came as a shock to those following the saga as most of the noise from the England captain's camp has suggested that the striker is keen to follow in the footsteps of Jack Grealish and join the Premier League champions this summer.
chatsports.com

Harry's BACK! Kane finally reports to Tottenham's training ground where he will complete five-day quarantine after Bahamas trip... but he can't train with his team-mates until later in the week, meaning he will miss Man City clash

Harry Kane has finally reported back to the training ground after the huge fall-out when he failed to arrive on Monday, which is when the club indicated they were expecting him. The England captain, wanted by Manchester City, who have had a £100m bid rejected, will complete his 5-day quarantine...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Harry Kane set for talks with Tottenham manager Nuno amid transfer links to Man City

“I will speak with Harry probably as soon as possible.”. Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has reported back to the club and is isolating at its training complex while fulfilling quarantine requirements following his holiday in the Bahamas and Florida, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Sunday. Kane has been linked with a transfer away from the north London club,
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo refuses to be drawn on Harry Kane's future after the striker's no-show at Tottenham Stadium for win over Man City... as Gary Neville 'takes absence to mean he has gone'

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo remained tight-lipped on Harry Kane's future after watching his side beat Manchester City in their opening league game. Kane has made it clear he wants to leave Spurs for City this summer, with Pep Guardiola's side desperate to sign the striker before the end of the transfer window.
chatsports.com

Harry Kane 'plans to return to Spurs action in Thursday's Europa Conference League trip to Portugal' after being left out of opening day win over transfer suitors Man City

Harry Kane is planning to make his return to action for Tottenham in Thursday's Europa Conference League fixture away to Pacos de Ferreira. Kane wasn't involved on Sunday as Tottenham started their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City, who have been pursuing the England captain all summer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Another session in the bank': Harry Kane breaks his social media silence after returning to Tottenham training as he continues his fitness work while his team-mates jet out for Europa Conference League tie without him

Harry Kane has taken to social media for the first time since returning to training at Tottenham as he continues to work on his fitness with Manchester City remaining interested in signing him this summer. Striker Kane, who is valued at an eye-watering £150million, has been left at home for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy