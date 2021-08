Considering there are literally hundreds of hours of Star Trek films and TV shows that preceded it, the first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks was surprisingly friendly to newbies. The animated comedy, which focuses on a new group of low-level Starfleet members doing grunt work on an unimportant ship, threw in a few specific references per episode for the hardcore Trek fandom in its debut season, but the barrier to entry wasn’t very high. As long as you knew the basic shape of what Star Trek was and is, you could enjoy the show just fine – even if a random allusion to an obscure character might sail over your head from time to time.