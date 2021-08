Last Monday, fans of The White Lotus were greeted with exciting news: HBO and Mike White had agreed to make another season, albeit one set at a new locale within the fictional White Lotus resort chain, and with different characters. This is not surprising. White designed the show to be largely pandemic-proof, since the cast and crew can take over a real resort together and create their own bubble for production. Plus, White Lotus has been the talk of the TV summer — a populist hit for a filmmaker who tends to make very niche products. When I posted the news on social media, a lot of people responded to ask if Murray Bartlett could just reprise his role as Armond, the resort manager of this first season, since Bartlett turned Armond’s rising hatred of his guests into a comic symphony.