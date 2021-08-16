White Lotus Finale Recap: R.I.P., [Spoiler] — Plus, Grade It!

Happy White Lotus Monday to all who celebrate. It was a gripping finale to the six-part Mike White miniseries, full of tears, piña coladas, vomit, ketamine and pooping in suitcases. The good guys did not prevail, for there were no "good" guys, only Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who was left at the business altar by Tonya (Jennifer Coolidge), a woman who cannot pronounce "chaise" to save her life. And then there's Paula, played by the transfixing Brittany O'Grady, tasked with cleaning up a mess she never intended to find herself in. She went from reading Sigmund Freud poolside to being an accessory in a crime committed against the family that brought her there in the first place. She might've even ended up in jail had her bestie, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) ratted her out. She still might! We'll never know though. Such is how things go in the world so colorfully created by Mike White.