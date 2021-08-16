Cancel
White Lotus Finale Recap: R.I.P., [Spoiler] — Plus, Grade It!

By Michael Ausiello
 6 days ago

Sunday was check-out day at The White Lotus. And, as teased in the premiere of HBO’s six-episode dramedy, it was also expiration day for one of the show’s central characters. Before we dive into the recap, allow me to direct you to my post mortem with series creator Mike White....

TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The White Lotus Episode 5: Mike White Explains WTF Paula Didn't [Spoiler]

The following story contains spoilers from The White Lotus‘ fifth episode — proceed at your own peril Paula’s scheme to balance the scales of justice for boyfriend Kai backfired big-time in Sunday’s White Lotus — and it would seem the well-intentioned teen has no one to blame but herself. Midway through the HBO dramedy’s penultimate episode, Paula devises a plan to get Kai back some of what was stolen from him and his family by giving him the code to the Mossbacher’s room safe containing those $150K bracelets. All he has to do is wait until she and her BFF’s family head off...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The White Lotus finale ratings justify season 2 renewal further

Just in case you’re wondering why HBO wanted to give The White Lotus a season 2 renewal, we’ve got so much more in the way of info on the subject!. The first numbers are in for the season 1 finale, and in live TV data alone the vacation-set dramedy drew 850,000 viewers. This makes the finale the most-watched episode by far — not only that, but The White Lotus improved its live audience every single week. This is a rare feat that HBO has somehow achieved with a lot of their shows as of late. (Per Deadline, the finale drew 1.9 million viewers across all platforms.)
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Animal Kingdom Showrunner Reveals Why [Spoiler] Had to Die — Plus, Why That Hookup May Be No Big Whoop

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s momentous Animal Kingdom. If you’d prefer to watch first, read later, exit stage left. At last, Sunday’s Animal Kingdom revealed the fate of Emily Deschanel’s Angela: She wasn’t merely gone, she was a goner. (Our detailed recap has the whole story of what went down.) Here to share with TVLine why the Bones alum didn’t return for the TNT drama’s penultimate season — and to weigh in Craig’s ill-advised hookup — is showrunner Daniele Nathanson. TVLINE | First things first, what went into the decision to kill off Angela? Ultimately, we wanted to keep tying everything back to...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Lucifer Final Season Trailer Teases a Major Murder Mystery, Offers First Look at Eye-Popping [Spoiler] Episode

Detective Carol Corbett puts both Lucifer and Chloe on the spot at the start of the full trailer for the sixth and final season of Netflix’s supernatural procedural. As witnesses to a murder in the final season premiere, Lucifer and former detective Decker find themselves on the receiving end of an LAPD questioning, providing Detective Corbett (Friday Night Lights‘ Scott Porter) with quite the celestial download — which he of course dismisses. The trailer above also touches upon Lucifer’s determination to be a fully cocked God… features the arrival of a foreboding frog… introduces Deadpool vet Brianna Hildebrand’s rebellious angel, who is named Rory… and rather surprisingly offers a first look at a very special episode that, best I can Google, had not been spoiled yet — so press PLAY with caution!!! Lucifer‘s 10-episode swan song will be released to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 10. Want scoop on Lucifer, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Superman & Lois Recap: [Spoiler] Goes Dark Ahead of First Season Finale

Tuesday’s penultimate episode of Superman & Lois‘ first season may have started out like the calm before the storm — but things didn’t stay calm for long. The ominous hour picked up three weeks after Tal-Roh assumed his position as the new eradicator, and things are not going well. For anyone. Chrissy is facing the very real possibility of having to sell the Smallville Gazette, Kyle received an offer to head up a fire station in a town two hours away, and the locals are growing increasingly restless over the continued presence of the D.O.D. in their town. And things went from...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

[Spoiler] Is Murdered in 'The White Lotus' Season 1 Finale

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The White Lotus. Viewers of The White Lotus knew death was coming. It's teased in the first episode that someone from the White Lotus resort was murdered and his or her body is the one loaded into the plane set for Honolulu. In the season finale, it appears that Armond is the body and he's the character unceremoniously killed. But is he really dead?
ETOnline.com

'The White Lotus' Season Finale: Fans React to That Death Reveal

That death has finally been revealed on The White Lotus, and fans have some thoughts. The show's season one finale (that's right -- there'll be a season 2!) aired Sunday night on HBO, and unveiled the answer to the mystery teased in the very first episode. Viewers knew from the...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Animal Kingdom Recap: RIP, [Spoiler]

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s revealing Animal Kingdom. If you’d rather watch first, read later, do what the Codys do when they hear sirens: vamoose! Early on in Sunday’s Animal Kingdom, it looked like poor, lost Pope was considering being baptized along with some other folks on the beach. (Amy, where are you?) But then he ran into an old prison buddy who’d heard about Angela. Um, heard what about her? “She passed away, bro.” Apparently, some dude named Shane had beaten her to death or was there or… Anyway, what Pope did next probably won’t surprise you as...
TV Seriespapermag.com

'White Lotus' Breakout Brittany O'Grady Has Thoughts on That Finale

Happy White Lotus Monday to all who celebrate. It was a gripping finale to the six-part Mike White miniseries, full of tears, piña coladas, vomit, ketamine and pooping in suitcases. The good guys did not prevail, for there were no "good" guys, only Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who was left at the business altar by Tonya (Jennifer Coolidge), a woman who cannot pronounce "chaise" to save her life. And then there's Paula, played by the transfixing Brittany O'Grady, tasked with cleaning up a mess she never intended to find herself in. She went from reading Sigmund Freud poolside to being an accessory in a crime committed against the family that brought her there in the first place. She might've even ended up in jail had her bestie, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) ratted her out. She still might! We'll never know though. Such is how things go in the world so colorfully created by Mike White.
TV Seriesyounghollywood.com

"The White Lotus" Season 2: What's Next For HBO's Summer Hit!

It seems like everyone who is living on this planet lately has either followed or binge-watched "The White Lotus" on HBO. Whether you have been keeping up with the show since it premiered on July 11 or became aware of after seeing meme after meme after meme of the show's theme song, it can't be denied the total Gorilla Glue grasp this series has had on everyone.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Westworld Co-Creator Lisa Joy Teases "New Worlds" for Season 4 & More

A little more than two weeks ago while reporting on Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy's HBO series Westworld resuming production after a COVID-related pause it was also revealed that Tessa Thompson's Charlotte/Dolores and Aaron Paul's Caleb would be having their first face-off during the fourth season. While guesting on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast, Joy revealed a little more about what viewers can expect. "You're going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you're going to see someone who I kidnapped from 'Reminiscence' [her new film] in a funny way," Joy revealed. Could viewers finally get Roman World and Medieval World? Or will the show go completely off the grid for new worlds? As for Reminiscence, think more about someone from the cast and less about any kind of shared universe between the two. As for Joy's one-word teaser description for the season? The ominous-sounding (at least for humanity) "inversion."
TV SeriesDigital Courier

‘The White Lotus’ Finale: Alexandra Daddario on Rachel’s Big Decision

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus, Season 1, Episode 6, “Departures.”]. The White Lotus has come to its conclusion and although Alexandra Daddario‘s Rachel survived the ordeal alive, her outlook wasn’t greatly improved as Season 1 concluded. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign...
spoilertv.com

Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.15 - The Fungus Amongus (Season Finale) - Press Release

"The Fungus Amongus" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) SEASON FINALE - When Sara (Caity Lotz) realizes Bishop's (guest star Raffi Barsoumian) plan, Ava (Jes Macallan) convinces Sara to allow the Legends to make exception to the rules to help fight back. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) comes up with an interesting plan, that allows Sara to connect with an old friend. Meanwhile, amidst a battle Sara and Ava make an important decision but need the help of the team to pull it off. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham and Lisseth Chavez also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan (615). Original airdate 9/5/2021.

