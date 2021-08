It's summertime, so keep your pet's hydration in mind. Listen to your et and notice any signs of heat exhaustion. Heatstroke symptoms in pets include struggling to breathe, dizziness, and vomiting. asses these symptoms as early as possible, so your pet doesn't end up passing out of suffering froma seizure. Plus, think about your pet's paws if it's really hot they're basically stepping on the burning ground with nothing but their paw pads as protection. try to exercise your pet in the morning or evening if your live in warmer climates. summer is meant for fun. so make sure the fun never stops for an emergency.