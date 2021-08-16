Cancel
The White Lotus Finally Reveals Who Left Paradise in a Coffin

imdb.com
 6 days ago

If you haven't seen the epic finale to Mike White's HBO series The White Lotus, turn back now. (No seriously, there are major spoilers ahead.) From this point on, we're going to dissect how it is that Shane (Jake Lacy) ended up killing Armond (Murray Bartlett). Of course, it was an accident, but there was a lot that led up to this moment. From the get-go, tensions were high between the hotel manager and the privileged newlywed, as Armond made the mistake of double booking the suite that Shane Patton had his eyes on. And though his wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) was content to let it go and enjoy the honeymoon, her husband was not—and neither was his mother Kitty (Molly...

