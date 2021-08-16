Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The White Lotus’ Finale Waves Aloha to the Cycle of Subjugation — Spoilers

By Ben Travers
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “The White Lotus” Episode 6, “Departures” — the season finale.]. Despite the wrenching twists and stinging hilarity peppered throughout an exemplary “White Lotus” finale, a moment from Episode 5 hovered over the ending chapter. Sitting at the breakfast table (pre-robbery), Mark Mossbacher...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Sydney Sweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White People#White Lotus#Aloha#Hawaiians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Sydney
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Is DONE Finn Gets No Empathy!

Bold And The Beautiful spoilers predict Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan’s marriage will be in dire straits. The couple was deliriously in love and had the perfect wedding. Then a dark cloud named Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) crashed the happy occasion. B&B viewers recall Steffy ordering Sheila away from her family. Also, she has ordered Finn to have nothing to do with his biological mother. However, she is unaware of Finn’s true desire. He wants to know his birth mother. Or she may be aware but she does not care because it is Sheila.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Finale Draws 1.9 Million Viewers for HBO

“The White Lotus” packed a punch for HBO with Sunday’s finale drawing 1.9 million viewers across linear and digital platforms. Viewership of the sixth and final installment of Season 1 was up more than 59% from the Aug. 8 penultimate installment and more than triple the crowd that turned out for the series premiere on July 11. The first episode has now drawn more than 7 million viewers to date, according to HBO. The buzzy, soapy ensembler from multihyphenate Mike White about a group of pampered guests at a luxury resort in Hawaii at present ranks as the No. 1 series on...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The White Lotus Episode 5: Mike White Explains WTF Paula Didn't [Spoiler]

The following story contains spoilers from The White Lotus‘ fifth episode — proceed at your own peril Paula’s scheme to balance the scales of justice for boyfriend Kai backfired big-time in Sunday’s White Lotus — and it would seem the well-intentioned teen has no one to blame but herself. Midway through the HBO dramedy’s penultimate episode, Paula devises a plan to get Kai back some of what was stolen from him and his family by giving him the code to the Mossbacher’s room safe containing those $150K bracelets. All he has to do is wait until she and her BFF’s family head off...
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘The White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Ahead of Finale

HBO’s The White Lotus is just days away from its Season 1 finale on Sunday, August 15, but it’s already gearing up for a second season. Mike White‘s drama will officially return for Season 2, HBO announced on August 10. The social satire, set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, follows a variety of characters ranging from the guests vacationing there to the hard-working staff.
TV Seriesimdb.com

The White Lotus Finally Reveals Who Left Paradise in a Coffin

If you haven't seen the epic finale to Mike White's HBO series The White Lotus, turn back now. (No seriously, there are major spoilers ahead.) From this point on, we're going to dissect how it is that Shane (Jake Lacy) ended up killing Armond (Murray Bartlett). Of course, it was an accident, but there was a lot that led up to this moment. From the get-go, tensions were high between the hotel manager and the privileged newlywed, as Armond made the mistake of double booking the suite that Shane Patton had his eyes on. And though his wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) was content to let it go and enjoy the honeymoon, her husband was not—and neither was his mother Kitty (Molly...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The White Lotus proves that nothing can disrupt the cycle of the rich and powerful

"The HBO limited series vividly dissects the entrenched systems of power that rule the planet with an iron fist," says Emily VanDerWerff of the Season 1 finale of Mike White's HBO satirical dramedy. "Yet on some level, it does not believe those systems can be changed — only observed. You can try to escape the ultrawealthy white people who comprise most of the show’s cast of characters, it suggests, but you’ll almost always end up subsumed by them." VanDerWerff adds: "The White Lotus, broadly speaking, is a class satire about social climbing. The point of the class satire is that it’s built around the rotten core of class in America, and stories of social climbers have a rich history in American pop culture. You can obscure the rottenness in the happy ending of a rags-to-riches story, or you can play it up with a lot of screwball comedy, but it’s always there. The genre is often built around social climbers, who aim to navigate the class ladder without losing the qualities that make them protagonists worth rooting for. But the ladder itself is rotting from within. The White Lotus is unique for how incessantly it spotlights its rottenness. The show takes a while to reveal which of its characters are our social climbers, thanks to its expansive, tremendous ensemble cast. By the season’s midpoint, it is zeroing in on two characters in particular as our windows into this world: newlywed Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) and best friend along for a family’s ride Paula (Brittany O’Grady). They aren’t the main characters, per se, but they are the characters who have the most to lose and whose ascent of the class ladder puts them in a perilous position...The White Lotus is rife with instances of characters intermingling, then accidentally making the lives of people beneath them on the social ladder just a little bit worse. Ultimately, those with a higher position on the social ladder rewrite the story to wash away the pain and horror of anyone who isn’t them."
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

‘The White Lotus’ drops a bomb in its wild finale. We break it all down

“The White Lotus,” writer-director Mike White’s sinister satire of Western imperialism, luxury tourism, the class divide and Oberlin College reading lists, has emerged as the most talked-about TV series of the summer. But it’s hard to tell with precision whether that’s thanks to its dreamy setting, its earworm of a score or the tragicomic stylings of Jennifer Coolidge.
TV SeriesDigital Courier

‘The White Lotus’ Finale: Alexandra Daddario on Rachel’s Big Decision

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus, Season 1, Episode 6, “Departures.”]. The White Lotus has come to its conclusion and although Alexandra Daddario‘s Rachel survived the ordeal alive, her outlook wasn’t greatly improved as Season 1 concluded. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign...
LifestyleNYLON

The Astrology of ‘The White Lotus’

Set in the problematic idyll of Hawaii, Mike White’s The White Lotus unites a cast of opposites over the divides of class, race, and gender roles. And though the discourse of the series feels new, the binaries it unearths scale back to ancient archetypes, through the polar narratives of the zodiac: Twelve signs, six months apart, destined either for internecine conflict or deep union. As White’s class war builds to a volcanic climax, we survey its cast through the original divides of the cosmos.
staradvertiser.com

‘The White Lotus’ to leave Hawaii

You can check out of the White Lotus but you can never really leave. Mike White’s hit HBO series, “The White Lotus,” has been renewed for a second season, the network announced Tuesday, five days before the farcical murder mystery show airs its finale. The second season, however, will leave...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Press

‘The White Lotus’: Readers Predict Who Will Die in the Finale (POLL)

The White Lotus is nearing its Season 1 end at HBO and one big question still remains — who is going to die?. In the series premiere, Jake Lacy‘s Shane observes a coffin being loaded onto a plane as he departs from his Hawaiian honeymoon getaway. It’s unclear who is in the box though, and he appears to be sitting solo without his new bride Rachel.
TV Showsnews-graphic.com

‘White Lotus’ Finale, ‘Heels’ on Starz, ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ An Unforgettable Ending, Brothers Battle on HGTV

Vacation’s over (for now) on HBO’s buzzy The White Lotus. The Starz drama Heels goes inside a small-town pro-wrestling dynasty. Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores welcomes a new leading man for the fifth season. The PBS Masterpiece drama Unforgotten ends its fourth season on a somber note. Top Chef’s fabled Voltaggio brothers square off in a competition series, previously streamed on discovery+, now airing on Food Network.
ETOnline.com

'The White Lotus' Season Finale: Fans React to That Death Reveal

That death has finally been revealed on The White Lotus, and fans have some thoughts. The show's season one finale (that's right -- there'll be a season 2!) aired Sunday night on HBO, and unveiled the answer to the mystery teased in the very first episode. Viewers knew from the...
TV SeriesMarconews.com

'The White Lotus' finale recap: Who died? Who was the killer? And does any of it matter?

Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the season finale of HBO's "The White Lotus." That's certainly not how anyone thought their vacation would end. HBO's "The White Lotus," the outrageously funny limited series from creator Mike White, aired its season finale Sunday night, finally solving the mystery offered in the premiere about who died at the White Lotus resort – and who killed them.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The White Lotus’ Finale Recap: It’s a Dead End for 1 Unlucky Soul, Literally

Spoiler alert! If you have not seen or intend to see Episode 6 of “The White Lotus” titled “Departures,” proceed with caution. Six weeks of awkward dinners and judging people by the pool comes to an end Sunday night with the Season 1 finale of HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Now we’ll find out who, if anyone, breaks free from the hotel’s tense socioeconomic hierarchies – and who ends up dead.
TV SeriesCNET

The White Lotus season finale: That devastating ending explained

From the first scene of The White Lotus, HBO's hit tragicomedy about entitled tourists on a tropical vacation, we knew there'd been an unexpected death, and now we finally know who died. While the six-part limited series ended up being less big-twist murder mystery than sinister satire of class and colonialism, viewers filled social media feeds and subreddits with detailed theories on which character didn't make it out of the idyllic Hawaiian White Lotus resort alive.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Season Finale: Mayhem At Hawaiian Resort As We Learn Who Is In That Casket

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from the Season 1 finale of HBO’s The White Lotus. “Now, we are starting down a very dark road,” Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) says in tonight’s episode of The White Lotus, “and you’d better be sure you really want to go there.” While the wealthy man-child’s comments are directed toward his new wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), they’re certainly not the only ones headed down a “dark road” in Sunday’s finale “Departures,” written and directed by Mike White. The episode opens on Nicole (Connie Britton) and Mark Mossbacher (Steve Zahn), two of the only people in the series...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The White Lotus finale theories: Who is really dead?

Finale is coming to HBO tomorrow night and of course, we come entering this episode with a lot of different questions. How is the story going to end and, above all else, who is going to be in that casket?. The first thing that we want to note here is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy