Orlando Bloom Goes Skinny-Dipping and Has the Pics to Prove It

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Orlando Bloom is making quite a splash with his latest social media post. The 44-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star took to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 15 to share a carousel of images and footage of himself enjoying a dip in what appears to be a public lake. He simply captioned the post with three sweat emojis. In the first pic, he was standing in the water and showing off his impressive physique from the stomach up. He also shared video of himself doing the backstroke. However, the most eye-catching slide in the carousel was a shot of the Carnival Row actor displaying his completely bare backside, with a peach emoji covering the important parts. Numerous people are...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Bloom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carousel#Actor#Emojis#Carnival Row
