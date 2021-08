LAS VEGAS — If this was Manny Pacquiao's last fight, he gave it all he had, but it just wasn't enough. Replacement opponent Yordenis Ugas stepped in on short notice after Errol Spence Jr. was forced out because of an injury and put on a stellar performance, neutralizing Pacquiao's blitzes with a sharp jab and an overhand right that landed with alarming frequency. Pacquiao tried to find his way inside but simply couldn't as Ugas stumped him over and over again behind the jab.