Upcoming events:Valparaiso University Baseball golf outing Sept. 11

Valparaiso University Baseball golf outing Sept. 11: The Valpo Baseball Players Association will hold the 26th annual Valparaiso University baseball golf outing Sept. 11. Check-in at noon prior to 1 p.m. shotgun start at the Valparaiso Country Club, 2501 Country Club Road, Valparaiso. Included in the price per golfer is lunch, three drink tickets, valet service for golf bags upon arrival, driving range, use of clubhouse, locker room, personalized scorecards, team scoring on event scoreboard at the end of the round, personalized golf cart signs, golf, cart and on-course contests. Price also includes Players Association membership for former Valpo Baseball team members for the 2021–2022 academic year. Cost to register is $155/golfer by Aug. 20 or $165 per golfer after Aug. 20. To register online, visit https://valpo-baseball-golf-outing-21.eventlify.com/. For more information, contact Golf Outing Chairman Michael Arensdorff at michael.arensdorff@gmail.com.