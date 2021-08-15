Walking coast to coast, passing through Anniston

After graduating from college with a degree in structural engineering, Ben Bruso questioned if that was really what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. About that time, he came across a book entitled “Walking to Listen” by Andrew Forsthoefel. It was a memoir of a young man who, like Ben, had finished college but wasn’t sure where his life was headed. Forsthoefel decided to take a trek on foot and allow everyone he met along the way to give him guidance.