MECHANICSBURG, PA – To help protect vulnerable residents, Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter Thursday set the expectation for all of Pennsylvania’s skilled nursing facilities (SNF), also referred to as nursing homes, to have at least 80 percent of staff vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 1. Currently in Pennsylvania, 12.5 percent of facilities have staff vaccinated at or above 80 percent, which is not enough from a public health perspective to prevent future outbreaks of the virus.