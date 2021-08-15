PREDICTING TEAM USA'S 2022 OLYMPIC ROSTER

Mikael Hakkarainen, who was sent to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Marc-Andre Fleury trade, has found a team that actually wants him. Hakkarainen expressed frustration recently after finding out he would not be going to Vegas and would instead remain in the Blackhawks system. He was then told he would likely be sent to the ECHL as there was no room for him in Rockford, the Blackhawks AHL team. At that point, Hakkarainen and Vegas mutually agreed to terminate the one year left on his entry-level deal. With the termination completed, Hakkarainen has returned home to Finland.