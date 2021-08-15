PREDICTING TEAM USA'S 2022 OLYMPIC ROSTER
The 2022 Winter Olympics are five and a half months away, so today we're going to take a stab at predicting a couple of rosters, starting with the United States. Before we do that, let's give a bit of background about the United States. Currently they are ranked fourth in the world by the International Ice Hockey Federation, and will play in a group with Canada, Germany, and China. Since the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, the Americans have only won one medal, that being silver.www.markerzone.com
Comments / 0