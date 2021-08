Area residents gathered at Slick Humphrey Park in Tecumseh Tuesday for an Alzheimer's Walk sponsored by Edward Jones. Karissa Deathrage, brand office administrator for Brent Morris Edward Jones Investments, spoke about how Alzheimer's has affected her family. She also explained the significance of the different balloon colors — yellow for caregivers, blue for those living with the disease, orange for support, purple for having lost someone to the disease, and white for hope for a cure — and invited participants to pick out balloons to carry during the walk. Afterward, all participants gathered for a group photo and released their balloons.