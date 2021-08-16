Cancel
How Norman Reedus Wants Daryl and Rick Grimes to Reunite on The Walking Dead

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman Reedus reveals how he wants Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes to reunite years after co-star Andrew Lincoln left The Walking Dead. Daryl watched Rick blow himself up on a bridge to halt a walker horde in Season 9, not knowing Rick survives the explosion when Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) rescues him. But Rick disappears, vanishing aboard a helicopter of the Civic Republic Military, and Daryl spends six years doggedly searching for the body of the man he calls brother. Reedus doesn't know if or when — or where — Daryl and Rick's reunion might take place in the Walking Dead Universe, but Reedus knows what he wants to happen:

