Tropical Depression #8 just east of Bermuda

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The eighth tropical depression of the season formed Sunday night east of Bermuda. This system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Henri late Monday. The expected track is a loop around Bermuda, which will bring the system within a few hundred miles of the North Carolina coast later this week. The system is forecast to turn away from our area before getting any closer, but this storm is one to watch for any changes in the forecast.