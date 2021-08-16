Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, NC

Tropical Depression #8 just east of Bermuda

By Jim Howard
WITN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The eighth tropical depression of the season formed Sunday night east of Bermuda. This system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Henri late Monday. The expected track is a loop around Bermuda, which will bring the system within a few hundred miles of the North Carolina coast later this week. The system is forecast to turn away from our area before getting any closer, but this storm is one to watch for any changes in the forecast.

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greenville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bermuda#Tropical Depression#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather#Witn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Henri heads toward the Northeast

Winds increasing along coast as Henri nears, warnings changed. Winds are increasing along the southern New England and eastern Long Island coasts this morning as Tropical Storm Henri begins significantly impacting the region. Wind gusts of 50 and 55 mph were observed last hour on Block Island and Narragansett, Rhode...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from Biden's week of chaos in Afghanistan

President Biden sustained a barrage of criticism this week over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal and collapse of the country’s government. The Biden administration is now scrambling to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies, under enormous pressure from congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy