The Boston Celtics look to take home the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League banner as they square off with their fellow undefeated Sin City team, the Sacramento Kings. And while it hasn’t been decided whether he will play for the summer Celtics or not just yet according to summer league coach Joe Mazzulla, Boston may have second-year point guard Payton Pritchard back in the fold for the Tuesday night tilt. If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live via a streaming service or cable television, keep reading while we get you up to speed.