Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo County Deputy Dies after being Shot during Chase with Suspect

By B. Thompson
miheadlines.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire died earlier today after he was shot Saturday evening. “Deputy Proxmire’s death earlier today from wounds suffered in a shooting last night should remind us of the danger law enforcement officers face every single day on the job. Like his colleagues in uniform, Deputy Proxmire pledged to protect and serve his community. Today he paid that commitment with his life – the ultimate sacrifice. His family and friends must live with that sacrifice for the rest of their lives. Deputy Proxmire served his community with honor and dignity and will always be remembered for his courage.” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

www.miheadlines.com

