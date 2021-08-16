Cancel
Wizards vs. Bucks final score: Washington gets first win on Summer League, 93–83

By Bullets Forever
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Wizards (1–2) defeated the Milwaukee Bucks (1–3) on Sunday evening in Las Vegas, 93–83, in their third Summer League game. After two slow games during which he shot 23-percent, Corey Kispert, Washington’s 2021 first-round pick (15th overall), knocked down an early three, a shot that would set the tone for his night. The former Gonzaga standout finished with a team-high 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep.

