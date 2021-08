Results of the 2021 FALL GAMES held in Lincoln on August 7th and 8th. This is the first face to face competition for Special Olympics since March of 2020. On Saturday West Point participated in Unified softball and won the gold medal. In the first game against Beatrice Unified, West Point came from behind in the last inning to win 4-3, after trailing the whole game. Behind 3-1, West Point got two hits from Allison Bramlet and Jonathon Brune to get on base. Next to bat was Travis Heller who hit a home run to win the game. It was an awesome game.