Man, 32, Killed In Chaska Crash

A Jacksboro man was killed after being struck by a car on I-75 on Sunday night. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened shortly before 11:15 pm Sunday on I-75 North near mile marker 114 in Knox County when 26-year-old Dylan Braden struck a tree that had fallen into the roadway with his 2017 Ford Escape. He was uninjured in the initial collision. A second car traveling behind Braden avoided striking the tree, but the driver, identified as 33-year-old Jesse Goforth of Charlotte, North Carolina, stopped and went back to check on Braden, who by this time had also exited his vehicle to inspect the damage.