Spoilers for Marvel’s What If…? Episode 2, which is now streaming on Disney Plus, ahead. Read our review of Episode 1 here. This is more like it. After a surprisingly average premiere, Marvel’s What If…? finds much more success as it leaves 1940s Earth for the cosmos. While the alterations to the Sacred Timeline made in the premiere felt a little more nuanced, Episode 2 goes for broke in the ways it plays with our understanding of integral MCU players. That leaves us with a rollicking 30 minutes of TV which, through no fault of its own, is tinged with the unavoidable melancholy that comes with hearing the late Chadwick Boseman perform T’Challa for the first time since his passing.