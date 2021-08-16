Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Soverain 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00 (SOVE)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Soverain has a total market cap of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Soverain has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Sove#Soverain Lrb#Egld#Theta Fuel#Tfuel#Ardr#Divi#Divi#Cryptocompare#Masternode#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Receive News Updates#Soverain Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ellipsis (EPS) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Ellipsis has a market cap of $236.22 million and $52.81 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $355.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $194,291.30 and $355.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CoinLoan Achieves Market Cap of $23.36 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for $11.98 or 0.00024213 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $23.36 million and $182,401.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TONToken (TON) Hits Market Cap of $567,928.01

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TONToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. TONToken has a total market cap of $567,928.01 and $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.20 million and $7,559.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002218 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $921,431.00

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $921,431.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ASKO (ASKO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.83 Million

ASKO (CURRENCY:ASKO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One ASKO coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASKO has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASKO has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $365,363.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rocket Pool (RPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $194.11 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $194.11 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for about $18.88 or 0.00038460 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fivebalance Hits Market Cap of $77,962.59 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $77,962.59 and $1,068.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FYDcoin (FYD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $195.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $195.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

uPlexa Market Cap Hits $642,546.74 (UPX)

UPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $642,546.74 and $673.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TouchCon (TOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $44,131.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $466,981.91 and approximately $44,131.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 100.1% higher against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rigel Finance Hits Market Cap of $97,995.54 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $23.34 or 0.00047625 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $97,995.54 and $116.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $48.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

yearn.finance II (YFII) Market Cap Hits $40.85 Million

Yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Meta Price Tops $2.75 (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Meta coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TradeStars (TSX) Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TradeStars has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $231,124.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ChatCoin (CHAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $50,666.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $50,666.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

GravityCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (GXX)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056775 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00133921 BTC. Filecoin...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BarterTrade (BART) Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One BarterTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BarterTrade has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $359,694.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy