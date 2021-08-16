Cancel
Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Up 88.1% Over Last Week

By Phillip Gast
Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $110,453.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 88.1% higher against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.26 or 0.00069700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

