Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Up 88.1% Over Last Week

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $1,024.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.