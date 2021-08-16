Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Askobar Network Market Cap Tops $407,069.92 (ASKO)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Askobar Network (CURRENCY:ASKO) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Askobar Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Askobar Network has a market capitalization of $407,069.92 and approximately $180,738.00 worth of Askobar Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Askobar Network has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Askobar Network Lrb#Asko#Usdt#Dot#Btcb#Shib#Wbnb#Steth#0 06826332 Btc#Askobar Network#News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kira Network Reaches Market Cap of $7.19 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Kira Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Kira Network coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $967,541.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CoinLoan Achieves Market Cap of $23.36 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for $11.98 or 0.00024213 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $23.36 million and $182,401.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BLink Market Cap Tops $6.51 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $181,142.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BITTO Hits Market Cap of $547,696.57 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. BITTO has a market capitalization of $547,696.57 and approximately $215,631.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITTO has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ASKO (ASKO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.83 Million

ASKO (CURRENCY:ASKO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One ASKO coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASKO has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASKO has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $365,363.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TONToken (TON) Hits Market Cap of $567,928.01

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TONToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. TONToken has a total market cap of $567,928.01 and $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

InsaneCoin Achieves Market Cap of $305,179.83 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $305,179.83 and $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fivebalance Hits Market Cap of $77,962.59 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $77,962.59 and $1,068.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

uPlexa Market Cap Hits $642,546.74 (UPX)

UPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $642,546.74 and $673.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IONChain (IONC) Market Cap Tops $678,928.31

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 110.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, IONChain has traded 261.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $678,928.31 and approximately $4,118.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Reaches $1,551.99

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,551.99 and $17.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rigel Finance Hits Market Cap of $97,995.54 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $23.34 or 0.00047625 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $97,995.54 and $116.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $949.79 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Arweave has a total market cap of $949.79 million and $35.36 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $28.44 or 0.00058052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 82.3% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

yearn.finance II (YFII) Market Cap Hits $40.85 Million

Yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One yearn.finance II coin can now be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. yearn.finance II has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TradeStars (TSX) Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TradeStars has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $231,124.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Qitmeer Market Capitalization Tops $4.26 Million (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Qitmeer has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $460,429.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Tops $65.85 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.85 million and $1.14 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BitCore Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $700,472.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $41.78 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $41.78 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BarterTrade (BART) Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One BarterTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BarterTrade has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $359,694.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy