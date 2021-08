InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $305,179.83 and $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.