AXPR Price Reaches $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)
AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. AXPR has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $40,291.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AXPR has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0