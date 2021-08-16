ReapChain Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (REAP)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $77,962.59 and $1,068.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.