ReapChain Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (REAP)
ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.90 million and $474,022.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReapChain has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0