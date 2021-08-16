Cancel
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive Is On Sale For $150

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive is now available for $149.99 from Amazon. This model, which was original $250 and is still regularly selling for up to $240 at Best Buy, has mostly sold for between $160 and $170 at Amazon this year. Today’s offer matches our previous mention and is the best deal we’ve found. The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is one of the best options in the portable storage category, not to mention it has some of the fastest transfer speeds in its price range. It can transfer files at up to 1050MB/s, making it an excellent daily backup machine as well as a portable EDC. For protection, while out and about, a “durable” silicon shell is joined by up to 2-meters of drop protection and IP55 water- and dust resistance. A carabiner-ready loop, 256bit AES hardware encryption, and USB-C connectivity are also included (USB-A adapter included).

